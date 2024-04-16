Feature: Made-in-China water guns bring joy to kids in Myanmar during Thingyan water festival

YANGON, April 15 (Xinhua) -- As the annual Thingyan water festival celebration is in full swing in Myanmar, the streets of the Southeast Asian country come alive with music and laughter from revelers.

Amidst the celebration, children were gleefully wielding colorful water guns, joining the playful festivities.

"I'm happy to play with a water gun. I splash water on others here. I came here with my relatives," said Eaint Thethtar, 8, among a playful crowd celebrating the water festival in downtown Yangon.

Eaint said she came from Mogok of Mandalay region, and this is her first experience of the water festival in Yangon, the former capital and the largest city of Myanmar.

Local water festival materials sellers in Yangon told Xinhua that nearly all the water guns and water festival items in Myanmar came from China. Ko Soe Thu, 39, a water festival items seller in Yangon, said: "Children mostly buy water guns for the Thingyan festival. Most of them are boys aged under 12 years old. Nearly all the water guns are China-made."

Moe Pwint Phyu, 8, happily splashing water with her friends near the Yangon mayor's pavilion, told Xinhua on Sunday: "I purchased this water gun two days ago because I liked it. I came here with my friends and parents. I'm happy to splash water on others."

The appeal of water guns is undeniable for young revelers. Ma Chel Yi, 35, said she bought her 9-year-old son a water gun because he liked it. "I accompany him here as I want to make him happy. Thingyan festival is the period of happiness."

Thuzar Moe, selling water festival materials in a stall near the Yangon mayor's pavilion, said on Sunday: "Water guns are the bestsellers in my shop. Waterproof phone pouches, water bowls, and fancy glasses are also selling well."

As the festivities continue to unfold, Yangon's streets resonate with the laughter and excitement of children, reminding all of the enduring spirit of Thingyan.

With the festival spanning four days until Tuesday, Myanmar eagerly awaits the dawn of the New Year on Wednesday, heralding a fresh beginning filled with hope and joy.

