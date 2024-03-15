Feature: Chinese smartphones enhance daily life in Myanmar

YANGON, March 14 (Xinhua) -- With their innovative features and reliable performances, Chinese smartphones are reshaping the way people in Myanmar live and work.

Aung Aung, a 31-year-old IT technician in Yangon, has been relying on his Chinese smartphone for the past two years to stay connected in an ever-growing digital world and carry out his daily tasks.

"I use a Redmi Note 11 smartphone. I bought this device because of its advanced features and competitive price," he explained.

"It's an indispensable one for me," he said, adding that all of his previous smartphones were also Chinese brands.

For Alex Nway Oo, a 21-year-old university student in Yangon, her Chinese smartphone is necessary for academic success.

"With its expansive storage capacity and fast internet connectivity, I can join online classes and seminars. I can also virtually make friends with students from different countries," Alex Nway Oo said.

"For students like me who are on a tight budget, the affordable price of Chinese smartphone also makes it accessible," she said.

U Nyo, a 48-year-old rice farmer from a village in Bogale township of Ayeyarwaddy region, said, "My smartphone is a Vivo brand. It is the first new touch-screen phone I have ever had."

Ko Naing, a 32-year-old sales driver in Yangon, said, "I use an Oppo phone. I use it to contact my customers. With its long battery life and durable build, I can rely on my device to keep my tasks running smoothly, even during busy days."

Chinese smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Redmi, and Realme have dominated Myanmar's mobile phone market for years.

Ma Yamin Paing, a manager of Phone King Mobile Shop in Yangon, told Xinhua that Chinese brands such as Infinix, Tecno and Honor are the bestsellers in her shop.

"Customers choose Chinese smartphones because of their designs and advanced features, including cameras and memory," the manager said.

