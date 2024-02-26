Chinese bank grants scholarships to Myanmar university students

Xinhua) 13:12, February 26, 2024

YANGON, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch granted scholarships to 100 Myanmar students from the University of Yangon for the 2023-24 academic year in Yangon on Sunday.

Speaking at the scholarship awarding ceremony in Yangon, Cao Jing, minister counselor of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, noted that the University of Yangon has kept close exchanges and cooperation with educational institutions in China, which reflects the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

She also said that China will continue to support the University of Yangon and other Myanmar universities to strengthen educational exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side to cultivate more talent and deepen the China-Myanmar friendship.

Liu Ying, CEO of the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch, congratulated the scholarship recipients and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

Liu also added that the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch has implemented various projects at various places in Myanmar, including youth development centers, homes for the elderly, schools for the hearing impaired and impoverished primary schools.

Daw Cho Cho, pro-rector of the University of Yangon, expressed gratitude for the scholarships, saying that they address the needs of outstanding students with financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

On behalf of the students who received the scholarships, Wine Thiri Aung, a student studying international relations at the University of Yangon, expressed thanks to the Bank of China, officials and teachers for providing them scholarships.

The Bank of China scholarship program, conducted in collaboration with the China Foundation for Rural Development, aims to enhance Myanmar's education sector and strengthen the China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" friendship.

In the previous 2022-23 academic year, 100 Myanmar students from the University of Yangon also benefited from the scholarship program.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)