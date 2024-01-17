Chinese organization donates school materials to Myanmar

YANGON, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The China Foundation for Peace and Development and Myanmar-China Exchange and Cooperation Association donated school materials to Practicing Middle School, Yankin Education Degree College in Myanmar's Yangon on Tuesday.

Stationery items and sports equipment were handed over to the Myanmar side by Secretary-General of the China Foundation for Peace and Development Xu Jianguo on behalf of the two organizations.

Xu said that this is the foundation's first donation of the "Silk Road from the Heart -- Care for the Future" program in 2024. In the future, the donation will cover areas including basic education, vocational education, health, and environment conservation.

The foundation will implement practical projects that benefit the Myanmar people and pay more attention to cultural exchange and mutual learning activities to promote relations and understanding between the people of the two countries, he added.

Chairperson of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association U Tin Oo appreciated China's support for Myanmar, saying that the Myanmar side is ready to work with more Chinese organizations to launch projects in Myanmar and increase understanding between the two peoples.

