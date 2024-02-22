China's Yunnan donates solar-powered streetlights to Myanmar

A donation ceremony for China-aided solar-powered streetlights is held in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 21, 2024.(Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A donation ceremony for China-aided solar-powered streetlights was held in Yangon on Wednesday.

At the ceremony, 40 sets of solar-powered streetlights, donated by China's Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, were handed over to a ward administrator of Thaketa Township, Yangon.

Lamp posts will be installed in necessary places in Thaketa Township, which will benefit local residents, U Htin Lwin, ward administrator of Thaketa Township told Xinhua.

The donation is aimed at making night travel safe and smooth for people, saving electricity bills and protecting the environment.

Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries implemented 24 donation projects in Myanmar since 2022. The projects were conducted to optimize infrastructure, develop manufacturing industry and agricultural technology, and facilitate natural disaster relief.

