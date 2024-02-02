Feature: China-funded bakery, pastry training program sweetens lives in Myanmar

Xinhua)

YANGON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- In the heart of Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon, a sweet transformation is unfolding, one dough at a time.

Students of bakery and pastry courses, wearing crisp white chef's jackets and black trousers along with red caps and aprons, are eagerly delving into the learning process at their classroom kitchens in downtown Yangon.

The two-year bakery and pastry training program, funded by China through the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund 2022, included 10 basic bakery and pastry courses and five Training of Trainers (ToT) courses in total. Each course included 20 students.

The trainings, organized by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism's Center for Tourism Development, have opened up opportunities for Myanmar residents, the students said.

Kay Su Zar Han, a young woman with a dream of becoming a bakery and pastry expert, shared her goal as she embarked on the ToT bakery and pastry course after having completed the basic bakery and pastry program.

"I'm determined to carve a career path in bakery and pastry," Kay Su Zar Han told Xinhua.

Reflecting on her journey, she said the impact of the program was transformative. "The (baking and pastry-making) methods I previously employed at home were incorrect. However, this program gave me the necessary skills and opportunities to pursue my passion," she said.

"It has also given invaluable lessons in grooming and hygiene," she said. "Bakery and pastry courses elsewhere are mostly expensive. Before this program, I relied on YouTube tutorials for guidance."

Among the students enrolled in the basic bakery and pastry course is 22-year-old Hein Htike Zaw who loves baking and pastry-making.

"My passion for pastry brought me here," he revealed, adding that "I particularly enjoy creating puffs and cakes."

"By attending the training, I have made many new friends and enjoyed many employment opportunities," he told Xinhua, expressing his gratitude towards China for the support.

Another participant from batch six of the basic bakery and pastry course, 35-year-old Hay Mar La Wun told Xinhua, "Cuisine is my passion. Through this program, I've gained insights into the details of flavor, texture, and taste."

"Moreover, it has equipped me with valuable knowledge of the hospitality and tourism sectors," she added, expressing gratitude towards China for its contribution to Myanmar's development.

Daw Chaw Su Khine, an instructor overseeing both basic bakery and pastry courses and ToT courses, said the courses have included both theoretical knowledge and practical training.

"LMC projects are advantageous, particularly for the people with limited educational opportunities and job prospects," she explained.

The ministry has opened six basic bakery and pastry courses and one ToT course under the LMC-funded bakery and pastry training project which started in July 2023.

