Feature: Knowledge-sharing event helps Myanmar students fulfil dream of studying in China

YANGON, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- University students in Myanmar who wants to fulfil their study dreams in China gathered at knowledge-sharing event to pursue their goals.

"Knowledge-sharing provides students with a lot of support to achieve their goals," Margaret Wong, the Myanmar student who got doctor degree from China's Wuhan University, told Xinhua during a recent knowledge-sharing event held at Yangon China Cultural Center.

In the event, eight Myanmar students shared their experiences and knowledge on how to prepare to study in China.

32-year-old Aung Pyae Phyo Win, who got doctor degree from China's Xiamen University and master degree from Yunnan Normal University, said that students who want to study in China need to be well-prepared and active in school activities such as cultural exchange programs.

To boost bilateral ties effectively, knowledge on history and culture is required, he added.

"This event helps students who are preparing to study in China. It's easier to find a job when coming back and if you can speak Chinese well, there will be many opportunities," Chuu Eindayae, 31, who studied in Jinan University for three years, told Xinhua.

"I am interested in Chinese culture and really want to study in China and the information shared at the event is really helpful," said Myint Myat Thu, 20, a Sophomore student majoring in Chinese language from the Yangon University of Foreign Languages (YUFL).

"I came here to fulfill my dream of studying in China," YUFL first year student Nang Htwe Kham said. "The information about the scholarship helped me to kick off my scholarship journey."

