Chinese foundation donates sports equipment to Myanmar schools

Xinhua) 09:15, April 11, 2024

Wang Lei (L), China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) Myanmar office's in-charge, hands over sports equipment to representatives of local schools in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) donated sports equipment to five basic education schools in Nay Pyi Taw, capital of Myanmar, on Wednesday.

In cooperation with Myanmar Chinese Cooperation and Communication Center, the CFPD made the donation as part of the "Silk Road People-to-People Connectivity Care for the Future" program.

During the donation event, the sports equipment was handed over to the schools' representatives by CFPD Myanmar office's in-charge Wang Lei and Senior President of Myanmar Chinese Cooperation and Communication Center Li Bo Bo.

Wang said that the CFPD has implemented various projects in Myanmar, including the donation of healthcare facilities and school materials, and these projects help promote China-Myanmar friendship and strengthen the "Paukphaw" friendship.

Daw San San, headmistress of a basic education high school that received the donation, expressed gratitude to the Chinese organizations for the donation. She added that the donation would help promote the physical, intellectual and cognitive development of the students.

U Myint Soe, a member of the Nay Pyi Taw Council, appreciated the CFPD and Myanmar Chinese Cooperation and Communication Center for their contributions to Myanmar, saying that the donation of school materials and sports equipment would contribute to the development of the Myanmar students.

Senior President of Myanmar Chinese Cooperation and Communication Center Li Bo Bo (L) hands over sports equipment to representatives of local schools in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

