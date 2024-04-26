China's police chief meets Myanmar's union minister for home affairs

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Myanmar Union Minister for Home Affairs Lt-Gen Yar Pyae on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang said that landmark achievements have been made through the joint efforts of China and Myanmar in cracking down on crimes related to telecom network fraud.

Wang noted that China has always viewed and developed China-Myanmar relations from a strategic perspective. He said China is ready to work with Myanmar to deepen cooperation on law enforcement and security, strengthen personnel project security cooperation, and intensify cooperation on combating gambling, drug trafficking and other cross-border crimes to contribute more to the security, stability and prosperous development of the two countries and the entire region.

Yar Pyae said that Myanmar is willing to work for more fruitful outcomes in cooperation on law enforcement and security between the two countries.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Myanmar Union Minister for Home Affairs Lt-Gen Yar Pyae in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

