Myanmar to install pagoda digital directory using Chinese technology

Xinhua) 10:52, April 25, 2024

YANGON, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar is set to install a pagoda digital directory using Chinese technology in 10 prominent pagodas across Yangon, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Wednesday.

The installation will commence in April and continue for three months, the statement said.

Installing the pagoda digital directory, which provides detailed historical information and directions for visitors, can boost the number of foreign visitors to pagodas, the statement said.

Out of the 30 famous pagodas in Yangon, 10 will initially receive the pagoda digital directory system, with plans to expand to the remaining pagodas later. Currently, the digital directory has been installed at all four entrances of Shwedagon Pagoda, it added.

