Feature: Chinese solar products popular among Kenyans at expo

Xinhua) 11:02, June 28, 2024

NAIROBI, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Edwin Kaleye keenly listened to presentations by sales representatives at the Dahai Solar booth during the ninth Solar Africa 2024 exhibition launched Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya. As a high school teacher, he sought to purchase a solar home lighting solution for his rural home in eastern Kenya, which remains unconnected to the national electricity grid.

"I am looking for a reliable and affordable source of electricity to power my electric gadgets in my countryside house," Kaleye said. He expressed his admiration for Chinese solar technology, noting that it offers a viable alternative to electricity supplied by the national utility company.

With his rural home enjoying abundant sunshine year-round, Kaleye anticipated significant savings by using solar power. For about 110,000 Kenyan shillings (about 850 U.S. dollars), he could acquire a complete solar lighting system, enabling him to enjoy modern electronics similar to those in the city.

More than 30 Chinese manufacturers dedicated to solar products participated in the three-day expo, showcasing innovations to convert sunshine into electric energy.

Another visitor, outdoor enthusiast Derick Mbeya, was impressed by the solutions at the Shenzhen GT Powertank stand. The 31-year-old decided to purchase a portable solar battery solution for 740 dollars, ideal for his camping trips.

Michael Long, the sales manager for the Middle East and North Africa at Shenzhen Megarevo Technology, said that his company has developed solar solutions customized for African climatic conditions.

"Through research, we have developed solar technologies with high energy yields even in low light conditions," he said.

Benson Mangela, who runs a small hospital in central Kenya, visited the exhibition to purchase a solar system that offers a stable energy supply throughout the year as his facility often experiences service interruptions due to regular power blackouts.

Currently relying on a diesel generator during power cuts, he seeks to switch to solar to reduce operational costs. "I typically spend more than 8,000 Kenyan shillings per day on fuel for the generators, which also suffer from breakdowns due to heavy usage," he said.

Mangela decided to invest in a 200 kW solar system with batteries and inverters from Shenzhen Megarevo Technology, which promises a return on investment in less than three years.

