Bulldozers transform Kubuqi Desert with photovoltaic power plant

By Lei Sheng (People's Daily App) 16:14, May 27, 2024

Over 100 bulldozers move through the dunes at the Kubuqi Desert in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to build a new photovoltaic power plant. Existing plants in the desert feature forage grass and herbs planted under the solar panels. This innovative approach, which combines sand control, grass planting, husbandry, and power generation, has been widely recognized for revitalizing the area, once known as the "sea of death."

(Video shot by Lei Sheng, edited by Huang Jingjing, Lin Fan and Zhang Ruoshui)

