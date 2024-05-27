Home>>
Bulldozers transform Kubuqi Desert with photovoltaic power plant
By Lei Sheng (People's Daily App) 16:14, May 27, 2024
Over 100 bulldozers move through the dunes at the Kubuqi Desert in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to build a new photovoltaic power plant. Existing plants in the desert feature forage grass and herbs planted under the solar panels. This innovative approach, which combines sand control, grass planting, husbandry, and power generation, has been widely recognized for revitalizing the area, once known as the "sea of death."
(Video shot by Lei Sheng, edited by Huang Jingjing, Lin Fan and Zhang Ruoshui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Complaints are baseless against China green product exports
- Country makes solar affordable worldwide
- Solar power station drives green development in Shandong
- Exec: Solar firms can still thrive on global footprint even amid trade row
- China's Q1 new-energy power generation installation surges; 'overcapacity theory' fake: experts
- China-EU green energy partnership drives sustainable development across borders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.