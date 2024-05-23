We Are China

Solar power station drives green development in Shandong

Ecns.cn) 13:55, May 23, 2024

Staff members work at a complementary power station in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

The power station was built on nearly 333 hectares of land with a total installed capacity of 90 megawatts.

