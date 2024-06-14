China-aided center for disease control, medical training center handed over to Myanmar

This photo taken on June 13, 2024 shows the Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. The Chinese government-aided Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center was officially handed over to Myanmar on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government-aided Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center was officially handed over to Myanmar on Thursday.

Speaking at a handover ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai congratulated the completion and handover of the project, saying that the China-aided Myanmar National Center for Disease Control is a landmark project of China-Myanmar friendly cooperation and the largest aid project from China to Myanmar in recent years.

Noting that China and Myanmar have always understood and respected each other, Chen said China adheres to the people-centered development concept and will continue to adhere to the friendly policy towards Myanmar for all the Myanmar people, strengthen political mutual trust with Myanmar and deepen practical cooperation to ensure that friendly cooperation between the two countries further benefits the two peoples.

On behalf of the Myanmar government, Secretary of the State Administration Council Lt-Gen Aung Lin Dwe thanked China for the CDC project.

With the joint efforts of both countries, the China-aided CDC project has helped Myanmar's national health capacity to meet international standards and effectively improved Myanmar's ability to respond to public health challenges, he said.

Myanmar will properly maintain and operate the center and maximize its role in emergency response, training and scientific research, Aung Lin Dwe said, adding that Myanmar is willing to further deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China and jointly build a Myanmar-China community with a shared future.

The China-aided Myanmar National Center for Disease Control and Medical Training Center, covering an area of 40,000 square meters and a construction area of 18,000 square meters, also includes Myanmar's only biosafety level 3 laboratory.

This photo taken on June 13, 2024 shows the Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. The Chinese government-aided Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center was officially handed over to Myanmar on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Secretary of Myanmar's State Administration Council Lt-Gen Aung Lin Dwe speaks during the handover ceremony of the Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, June 13, 2024. The Chinese government-aided Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center was officially handed over to Myanmar on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

The handover ceremony of the Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center is held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, June 13, 2024. The Chinese government-aided Myanmar National Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center was officially handed over to Myanmar on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

