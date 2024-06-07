Feature: China-aided educational materials meet Myanmar students' needs

YANGON, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Phyo Thiri Khit, 14, expressed her gratitude to China on Thursday, after the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar donated educational materials and food to students at No. 14 Basic Education High School in Hlaingtharya Township in Yangon.

"This donation fulfills our educational needs. The school supplies provided impact our studying as we don't need to buy them. I really appreciate China for supporting us," Phyo Thiri Khit said.

In collaboration with the China Foundation for Rural Development, the donation commemorated the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China.

Aung Myint Myat, 13, said, "By giving such gifts to students, more students will come to school. It really helps with our studies. Holding such events makes students happy and encourages them to attend school."

Jue Theint Nadi, 13, a Grade 6 student, said, "China donated so many items, including rice, pencils, and backpacks. They provided what we need, and it really helps us. I can't describe my happiness for their generosity."

The donated items included rice packs, various types of paint, backpacks, pencils, erasers, pens, among many other supplies. These donations were aimed at supporting the educational needs of the students.

Daw Cho Cho, principal of the school, highlighted the impact of the donations, saying, "The donation of food and educational materials, especially to those who cannot afford them, provides comfort to their families. There are many students who cannot afford quality supplies, and they are very happy with what China has donated."

"China built the school building, which benefits us greatly as it provides a space for our students. They also provide scholarships and sports equipment, which further supports our students," she said.

