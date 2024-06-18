Home>>
150 telecom fraud suspects handed over to China by Myanmar
(Xinhua) 14:41, June 18, 2024
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Tuesday said 150 Chinese nationals suspected of cross-border telecom fraud have been transferred from Myanmar to China.
Since last year, the MPS has deepened law enforcement cooperation with Myanmar police to crack down on telecom and online fraud crimes, with a total of 49,000 Chinese suspects handed over to the Chinese side, according to the MPS.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-aided center for disease control, medical training center handed over to Myanmar
- Educational materials donated to commemorate 74th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations
- Feature: China-aided educational materials meet Myanmar students' needs
- China's police chief meets Myanmar's union minister for home affairs
- Myanmar to install pagoda digital directory using Chinese technology
- Feature: Made-in-China water guns bring joy to kids in Myanmar during Thingyan water festival
- Chinese foundation donates sports equipment to Myanmar schools
- China-funded agroforestry project completed in Myanmar
- Feature: Chinese smartphones enhance daily life in Myanmar
- China-aided center of disease control, medical training center to be launched in Myanmar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.