Chinese FM meets Myanmar's former president

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with former Myanmar President U Thein Sein, who is in China for the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, in Beijing, capital of China, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former Myanmar President U Thein Sein in Beijing on Saturday.

Calling U Thein Sein an old friend of the Chinese people, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said 70 years ago, Chinese leaders advocated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. It was first responded by Myanmar and promoted in Asia, which strongly promoted the development of relations among Asian countries.

Seventy years later, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence is not only not outdated, but demonstrates great vitality, said Wang.

The building of a community with a shared future for mankind has injected new connotations into the Five Principles, and once again provides important public goods for solving various challenges facing the world today, Wang said.

China is willing to work with Myanmar to make new efforts to implement the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and promote the building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, Wang added.

Noting China and Myanmar are friendly neighbors of long-term peaceful coexistence, U Thein Sein said Myanmar attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to work with China to inherit and carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen cooperation in various fields, and jointly build a community of shared future between Myanmar and China.

