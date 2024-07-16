Yuntianhua Scholarship awarding ceremony held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:33, July 16, 2024

NAY PYI TAW, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The fifth Yuntianhua Scholarship awarding ceremony was held at Yezin Agricultural University in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Monday. Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese comprehensive industrial group, awarded scholarships to 107 students in the ceremony.

Ouyang Daobing, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, said during the ceremony that China and Myanmar have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields, amid high-quality construction of Belt and Road programs and the China-Myanmar community of shared future. For seven consecutive years, the Chinese government has supported Myanmar to implement more than 40 cooperation projects through the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund to facilitate agricultural development in Myanmar.

China is willing to share its successful experience in agricultural development with Myanmar. Through the joint efforts of China and Myanmar, the agricultural cooperation between the two countries will achieve greater results and bring more benefits to their people, Ouyang Daobing said.

U Min Naung, Myanmar's Union Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, thanked Yuntianhua Group for awarding scholarships to students, saying that the scholarships will support development of Myanmar's agriculture and contribute to ensuring global food supply.

Yuan Jun, vice general manager of Shwe Crop Nutrients Co., Ltd., a Myanmar-based subsidiary of Yuntianhua Group, congratulated students who received the scholarships and said that in the future, Yuntianhua Group will continue to provide assistance to more excellent agricultural talents in Myanmar through the Yuntianhua Scholarship, and promote high-quality development of Myanmar's agriculture to a new level.

Since the establishment of the Yuntianhua Scholarship at Yezin Agricultural University in 2017, Yuntianhua Group has awarded scholarships to nearly 400 students of the school.

