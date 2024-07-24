Myanmar exports over 110,000 tons of tissue-cultured bananas to China in Q1
YANGON, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar exported over 110,000 tons of tissue-cultured bananas to China in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2024-25 through border posts in Kachin state, northern Myanmar, the state-run media the Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Wednesday.
The country transported 77,000 tons of tissue-cultured bananas to China in April, over 31,000 tons in May, and over 4,000 tons in June, the report said, citing U Aung Lwin Oo, deputy head of Kachin State's Agriculture Department.
The country cultivates tissue-cultured bananas in Myitkyina, Waingmaw and Bhamo townships in Kachin state, and border areas of Kachin state and Sagaing region, it added.
In the previous fiscal year, Myanmar exported over 490,000 tons of tissue-cultured bananas to China, the report said.
