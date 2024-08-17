China voices against external interference with Myanmar's internal affairs

Xinhua) 10:11, August 17, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday in Chiang Mai, Thailand, that it is a bottom line that no party should interfere with Myanmar's internal affairs.

Wang made the remarks when attending the Informal Discussion Between the Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, with the attendance of Wang himself, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, and Eksiri Pintaruchi, Thai permanent secretary of foreign affairs.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand live next to each other with long borderlines and a long history of interaction. The three countries hence understand Myanmar's special national conditions better than other countries, and are more capable and willing to provide assistance to Myanmar.

No one wants Myanmar to restore stability and development more than its neighbors, Wang said, noting that the three countries are full of sincerity and goodwill, and hope to assist Myanmar in promoting the cooling down and stabilization of the situation.

He said the current situation in Myanmar remains a cause for concern, and there are three bottom lines to be adhered to -- Myanmar should not be subject to civil strife, should not be detached from the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) family, and should not be allowed to be infiltrated and interfered with by external forces.

Wang pointed out that China's Myanmar-friendly policy is towards all Myanmar people and China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, supported Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty and national unity, supported Myanmar in realizing domestic reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, and supported Myanmar in finding a path of development which suits its own national conditions.

In this regard, Wang put forward several suggestions:

Firstly, jointly support Myanmar to push forward the domestic peace and reconciliation process in an orderly manner and in accordance with the law.

Secondly, jointly support Myanmar people to overcome current difficulties.

Thirdly, jointly support the ASEAN approach to properly handle the Myanmar issue, support ASEAN's unity and centrality, and guard against extra forces stirring up chaos and intensifying conflicts.

The Myanmar side introduced the current situation and the efforts made by the Myanmar government to maintain domestic stability, and thanked the three sides, as friendly neighbors, for lending a helping hand to Myanmar in times of difficulties.

The Myanmar side also expressed willingness to make good use of the Informal Discussion to strengthen cooperation and enhance understanding so as to restore domestic stability and realize political reconciliation at an early date.

The Thai side expressed its wish to see Myanmar maintain peace, unity and stability.

Thailand respects Myanmar's efforts to properly handle its internal problems in its own way, insisting that Myanmar be led by the Myanmar people and owned by the Myanmar people. The Thai side is willing to maintain communication with all parties, provide assistance to Myanmar to the greatest extent possible.

The Lao side said that the four countries share not only borders, but weal and woe through thick and thin. As Myanmar's neighbors and friends, they hope that Myanmar will maintain stability and development and are willing to provide assistance to Myanmar. The Lao side views that the Informal Discussion of the four countries will help them better understand the situation in Myanmar and work together to find a proper solution. The Lao side totally agrees with China's adherence to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. Myanmar's problems can only be solved by the people of Myanmar and the intervention of external forces should be prevented.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)