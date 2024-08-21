Chinese FM meets UN special envoy for Myanmar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Julie Bishop, special envoy of the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) for Myanmar, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Julie Bishop, special envoy of the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) for Myanmar, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that on the Myanmar issue, China is committed to respecting its sovereignty, independence, national unity and territorial integrity, is committed to non-interference in its internal affairs, and is committed to the "Myanmar-owned, Myanmar-led" peace process. China supports ASEAN's role as the main channel, he added.

Noting the special envoy of the UN secretary-general on Myanmar plays a unique role, Wang said China stands ready to provide support and assistance to Bishop in performing her duties and play a constructive role in achieving political reconciliation and lasting peace and stability in Myanmar.

Bishop said she is willing to maintain close communication and strengthen cooperation with China and ASEAN to reach a consensus on the proper handling of the Myanmar issue.

