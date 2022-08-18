Full-circle rainbow spotted in Shenzhen

(People's Daily App) 13:49, August 18, 2022

On August 3, a rare full circle rainbow appeared above the mountains in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province.

When sunlight and raindrops combine to make a rainbow, they can make a whole circle of light in the sky. However, it is a rare sight because sky conditions have to be just right, and even if they are, the bottom part of a full-circle rainbow is usually blocked by the horizon. That’s why we usually see rainbows not as circles, but as arcs across the sky.

