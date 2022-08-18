We Are China

10th China Information Technology Expo held in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 08:46, August 18, 2022

A visitor experiences a smart door lock at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit a laser projection sand table at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor experiences VR fitness games at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor experiences intelligent fitness devices at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor tries a 3D body measuring mirror at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A man visits the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows an intelligent cabin of a vehicle on display at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors watch an intelligent washing machine at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People visit the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People watch a pair of XR (extended reality) glasses at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor experiences an intelligent vehicle at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors experience a smart live-streaming device at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor puts on a pair of smart glasses at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

