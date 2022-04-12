China's domestic ETF market up 30.55 pct in 2021: Shenzhen bourse

April 12, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2020 shows the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Domestic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) developed rapidly in China in 2021, as their value climbed 30.55 percent year on year, said the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in a research report.

The scale of ETFs listed and traded on the Chinese mainland hit 1.4 trillion yuan (220.13 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2021, according to the report issued on Sunday.

In 2021, equity ETFs reported the largest asset size, accounting for 67.44 percent of the domestic ETF market, followed by currency ETF, accounting for 20.97 percent.

The scale of cross-border equity ETFs went up 212.33 percent year on year.

In terms of investor structure, institutional investors remained in the majority, while individual investors continued to expand.

