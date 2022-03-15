S China's Shenzhen strengthens COVID-19 control

Xinhua) 08:42, March 15, 2022

A deliveryman works in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 10, 2022.

In southern China's metropolis Shenzhen, which reported 75 confirmed locally transmitted cases on Sunday, the bus and subway systems were suspended, and businesses, except those providing essential services, have been closed from Monday to March 20.

Employees must work from home if they can, and residents are barred from leaving the city in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Chu Yan/Xinhua)

Medical workers clean up medical waste at a nucleic acid testing site in Luohu District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 13, 2022. In southern China's metropolis Shenzhen, which reported 75 confirmed locally transmitted cases on Sunday, the bus and subway systems were suspended, and businesses, except those providing essential services, have been closed from Monday to March 20.

Employees must work from home if they can, and residents are barred from leaving the city in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Chu Yan/Xinhua)

A volunteer in protective gear guides citizens at a nucleic acid testing site in Luohu District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 13, 2022. In southern China's metropolis Shenzhen, which reported 75 confirmed locally transmitted cases on Sunday, the bus and subway systems were suspended, and businesses, except those providing essential services, have been closed from Monday to March 20.

Employees must work from home if they can, and residents are barred from leaving the city in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Chu Yan/Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Luohu District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 13, 2022. In southern China's metropolis Shenzhen, which reported 75 confirmed locally transmitted cases on Sunday, the bus and subway systems were suspended, and businesses, except those providing essential services, have been closed from Monday to March 20.

Employees must work from home if they can, and residents are barred from leaving the city in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Chu Yan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)