S China's Shenzhen strengthens COVID-19 control
A deliveryman works in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 10, 2022.
In southern China's metropolis Shenzhen, which reported 75 confirmed locally transmitted cases on Sunday, the bus and subway systems were suspended, and businesses, except those providing essential services, have been closed from Monday to March 20.
Employees must work from home if they can, and residents are barred from leaving the city in south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Chu Yan/Xinhua)
