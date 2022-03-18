Shenzhen to resume public transport in five districts

Xinhua) 08:39, March 18, 2022

SHENZHEN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen is to resume bus and subway services in five districts starting Friday, local authorities said Thursday.

The resumption of public transport follows the halting of transmission of COVID-19 in communities in Yantian District, Pingshan District, Guangming District, Dapeng New District and Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone, according to the Shenzhen COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Government agencies and businesses in the five districts will also resume normal work and operations starting Friday, the headquarters said in a circular.

Other regions that have not yet stopped the transmission of COVID-19 in communities should take targeted prevention and control measures to achieve maximum effects at minimum cost and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, the circular said.

The headquarters also ordered the implementation of differentiated epidemic prevention and control measures for enterprises in different districts to ensure orderly production and operation.

The circular said that authorities are rolling out the measures in a bid to balance epidemic control with economic and social development, ensure the safety and stability of industrial and supply chains, and ensure orderly life and work for local people.

The city's epidemic situation is still severe, but the epidemic is generally under control, it said. Local health authorities have conducted two rounds of city-wide all-inclusive nucleic acid testing since March 14 and have stopped the transmission of the coronavirus in communities in some districts.

