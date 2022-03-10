Profit forecasts show resilience, vitality of Shenzhen-listed firms

Xinhua) 15:50, March 10, 2022

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange demonstrated strong resilience and vitality last year, according to their performance estimates.

As of Wednesday, 1,772 firms, or roughly 68 percent of the total, listed on the Shenzhen bourse had released their financial performance forecast for 2021, the China Securities Journal reported Thursday.

Over 70 percent of them expected to see profits, while more than 60 percent predicted profit improvements, the report noted.

The average net profit of these firms was estimated to range between 245 million yuan (about 38.82 million U.S. dollars) and 315 million yuan, according to the report.

Some 293 companies are likely to see their 2021 net profit exceed 500 million yuan, of which 24 are estimated to have a net profit of over 5 billion yuan, the report stated.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)