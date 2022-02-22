Port zones in Shenzhen optimize waterway transport for HK daily supplies

Xinhua) 08:02, February 22, 2022

A container carrying supplies for Hong Kong is loaded onto a ship at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

