Port zones in Shenzhen optimize waterway transport for HK daily supplies
A container carrying supplies for Hong Kong is loaded onto a ship at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A container carrying supplies for Hong Kong is loaded onto a ship at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Staff members check vegetable supplies to Hong Kong at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Staff members check vegetable supplies to Hong Kong at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Containers carrying supplies for Hong Kong are seen at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A container carrying supplies for Hong Kong is loaded onto a ship at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A container carrying supplies for Hong Kong is loaded onto a ship at Dachanwan wharf of Shenzhen port, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 21, 2022. Port zones in Shenzhen have been trying to optimize waterway transport channels for daily supplies to residents in Hong Kong, which is hit by a new round of COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Various sectors in Hong Kong gear up to take anti-epidemic measures
- NHC fully supports Hong Kong in countering COVID-19 outbreak
- Hong Kong reports 2,071 new COVID-19 cases, gov't rolls out sixth-round relief
- Mainland moves imminent to further help HK with outbreak
- Hong Kong reports 1,325 new COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.