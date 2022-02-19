Various sectors in Hong Kong gear up to take anti-epidemic measures

February 19, 2022

A taxi driver who volunteers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic stands by along a street in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of various sectors in Hong Kong on Friday expressed their support for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at an online meeting, pledging to rally resources and join in the anti-epidemic efforts in the global financial hub.

Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and John Lee, the chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, were among those attending the meeting, where representatives from businesses, cultural, real estate and social organization sectors put forward 16 measures to support the HKSAR government in containing the epidemic.

Among the measures, mainland enterprises will help ensure supplies of prevention and control materials and daily necessities, and local businesses and mainland enterprises will vacate hotels as quarantine facilities, and help provide vaccination facilities in some shopping malls and office buildings.

Luo said at the meeting that the office will, in accordance with the guidance of the central government, fully support the HKSAR government in assuming the principal responsibility for epidemic prevention and control.

He said that the office will go all out to help relevant departments of the central government and mainland local authorities in their assistance to Hong Kong.

Lee said that the HKSAR government will assume the principal responsibility and make every effort to combat the epidemic.

He said that the government will unite every sector of Hong Kong and leverage assistance from the central government and mainland local authorities, thus safeguarding well-being of Hong Kong people and winning the battle against the epidemic. ■

Emergency room medical staff work at a public hospital in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

People wait outside the emergency room in a hospital in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

