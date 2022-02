Hong Kong reports 1,325 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:40, February 12, 2022

Citizens queue for COVID-19 testing at a mobile testing station in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 11, 2022. Hong Kong registered 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Friday. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong registered 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Friday.

The newly reported cases consist of two imported cases and 1,323 locally acquired cases. There are another 1,500 cases preliminarily testing positive, the center said.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.54 million people, or 82.4 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.96 million, or 73.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, over 1.18 million people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shot.

