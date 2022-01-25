Home>>
Hong Kong, China to send 3 athletes to Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 08:27, January 25, 2022
HONG KONG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong, China will send three athletes to the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, the Sports Federation &Olympic Committee of Hong Kong (SF &OC) said in a statement on Monday.
This will be the sixth consecutive time that Hong Kong, China has participated in the Olympic Winter Games, first doing so in 2002.
According to SF &OC, this is Hong Kong's largest ever contingent at an Olympic Winter Games, with Sidney K Chu participating in the 500m short track speed skating, and Audrey King and Adrian Yung Hau-tsuen taking part in Alpine skiing.
The Beijing Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 4 to 20.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Winter Olympics trivia: Why is pepper being left out of meals prepared for athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games?
- Illustrators from home and abroad create plant and animal-inspired cartoon characters in salute to Beijing Winter Olympic Games
- Ethiopian Athletics legend Gebreselassie optimistic about Beijing 2022
- Olympic Villages welcome first batch of athletes, personnel
- Snowboard, bobsleigh and ski athletes selected for Australian Olympic team for Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.