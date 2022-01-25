Hong Kong, China to send 3 athletes to Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:27, January 25, 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong, China will send three athletes to the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, the Sports Federation &Olympic Committee of Hong Kong (SF &OC) said in a statement on Monday.

This will be the sixth consecutive time that Hong Kong, China has participated in the Olympic Winter Games, first doing so in 2002.

According to SF &OC, this is Hong Kong's largest ever contingent at an Olympic Winter Games, with Sidney K Chu participating in the 500m short track speed skating, and Audrey King and Adrian Yung Hau-tsuen taking part in Alpine skiing.

The Beijing Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 4 to 20.

