Shenzhen takes measure to fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:08, March 18, 2022

Residents exercise in a residential area in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 16, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

Residents are barred from leaving the city, the public transport services are suspended, and businesses, except those providing essential services, have been closed from Monday to March 20. (Photo by Chu Yan/Xinhua)

Staff members pack vegetables to be delivered to households in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 17, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

A resident reads a book in a residential area in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 16, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

A resident works from home in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 17, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

A resident receives nucleic acid test in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 17, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

Staff members check information of residents for nucleic acid test in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 17, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

A resident exercises in a residential area in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 17, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

A staff member checks information of residents for nucleic acid test in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 16, 2022. Shenzhen, China's major tech hub bordering the country's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, asked its 17-million-plus residents on Monday to work from home if they can, while the city is carrying out three rounds of mass testing.

