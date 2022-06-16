Home>>
In pics: double rainbow over Jinshanling Great Wall in Hebei
(Xinhua) 08:23, June 16, 2022
A double rainbow appears in the sky over the Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
A double rainbow appears in the sky over the Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
A double rainbow appears in the sky over the Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
A double rainbow appears in the sky over the Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
