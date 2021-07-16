SW China's street sprinkler becomes "rainbow maker"

People's Daily Online) 17:18, July 16, 2021

A cannon-like sprinkler spraying water mist to help lower the outdoor temperature in Ningnan county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan province has recently surprised residents by turning itself into a "rainbow maker".

"In fact, this phenomenon is quite common in Liangshan," explained a citizen of Ningnan county jauntily, adding that this type of sprinkler is often nicknamed "rainbow maker" by the locals.

A special water mist cannon sprinkler is one that has been converted from an ordinary sprinkler, but the difference lies in the fact that the former has a cannon-like mist sprayer in the back, a staff member of Ningnan County Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau explained, adding that the remolded machine is also effective at suppressing dust.

