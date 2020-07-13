Rainbow over 'Alien Valley' in Zhangye, Gansu

Photo shows a rainbow arching across the Alien Valley Star Geological Park in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province. A geological known as "Alien Valley" in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province, is gaining popularity for its spectacular landforms. (Photo/China News Service)

