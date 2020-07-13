Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Rainbow over 'Alien Valley' in Zhangye, Gansu

(Ecns.cn)    15:39, July 13, 2020

Photo shows a rainbow arching across the Alien Valley Star Geological Park in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province. A geological known as "Alien Valley" in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province, is gaining popularity for its spectacular landforms. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo shows a rainbow arching across the Alien Valley Star Geological Park in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province. A geological known as "Alien Valley" in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province, is gaining popularity for its spectacular landforms. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo shows a rainbow arching across the Alien Valley Star Geological Park in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province. A geological known as "Alien Valley" in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province, is gaining popularity for its spectacular landforms. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo shows a rainbow arching across the Alien Valley Star Geological Park in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province. A geological known as "Alien Valley" in Zhangye, Northwest China's Gansu Province, is gaining popularity for its spectacular landforms. (Photo/China News Service)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York