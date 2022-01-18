Home>>
A double rainbow over Erhai Lake
By Yang Wenming and Li Sheng (People's Daily App) 11:11, January 18, 2022
Two rainbows appeared over Erhai Lake after the rain on Sunday in Dali, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. Many tourists took pictures of the rare double rainbow.
(Compiled by Zhang Weiqi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.