Languages

Archive

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Home>>

Icicles, rainbow at Hukou Waterfall

(People's Daily App) 14:49, January 10, 2023

Check out how a rainbow graces the the icicles at the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in the border area between north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories