Icicles, rainbow at Hukou Waterfall
(People's Daily App) 14:49, January 10, 2023
Check out how a rainbow graces the the icicles at the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in the border area between north China's Shanxi Province and northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
