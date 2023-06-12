Home>>
Rainbow appears in sky over Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:13, June 12, 2023
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a rainbow in the sky over Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a rainbow in the sky over Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a rainbow in the sky over Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a rainbow in the sky over Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)
