Scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in NW China's Gansu
Tourists view the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Tourists view the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A tourist views the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
