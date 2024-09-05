We Are China

Scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:51, September 05, 2024

Tourists view the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Tourists view the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A tourist views the scenery of Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)