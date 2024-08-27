China's Gansu launches support policies for signature beef noodles industry

Xinhua) 08:40, August 27, 2024

LANZHOU, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province has introduced its first support policy system for the Lanzhou beef noodles industry, aiming to establish over 10,000 physical stores, including more than 1,000 overseas, by the end of 2026.

By then, Gansu is expected to have over 50 pre-packaged enterprises in the industry, the provincial government announced at a press conference on Monday.

The comprehensive policy system, which covers the entire industry chain from storefronts to pre-packaging and related sectors, includes detailed plans for raw material supply, market expansion, enterprise development, scientific and technological innovation, standardization, branding, taxation and human resource support.

Lanzhou, the provincial capital, plans to cultivate and introduce a total of 1,000 marketing and management professionals for the beef noodles industry by the end of 2026. The city has also prepared financial support such as startup guarantee loans ranging from 300,000 yuan (about 42,170 U.S. dollars) to 10 million yuan for enterprises that meet its policy requirements.

With a history of about 200 years, Lanzhou beef noodles consist of a flavorful, clear broth, shaved beef, tender radish slices and chewy handmade noodles.

In 2021, the craftsmanship of making Lanzhou beef noodles was listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)