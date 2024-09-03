Exhibition highlights achievements in power battery industry, supply chains at 2024 World Power Battery Conference

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2024 shows a dual-motor drive system for the new energy vehicle (NEV) in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

An exhibition boasting the achievements in power battery industry and supply chains was held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 here as a part of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference, comprehensively showcasing the innovative products and technological achievements in the industrial chain in the past year, as well as cutting-edge technological application scenarios such as power tools and low-altitude economy.

The 2024 World Power Battery Conference, which opened on Sunday in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, attracted nearly 400 industry experts and company executives from home and abroad.

The event, hosted by the Sichuan provincial government, aims to build an international cooperation platform for the development of the power battery industry and promote the high-quality development of green and low-carbon industries.

Visitors learn about a 800V dual-motor drive system for the new energy vehicle (NEV) at an exhibition on the sidelines of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A member of a battery materials research team from Sichuan University displays a sample developed by them at an exhibition on the sidelines of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2024 shows the Shenxing battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.(Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Visitors look at an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 2, 2024.(Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2024 shows part of a solid-state lithium metal battery in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.(Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Sept. 1, 2024 shows an electric tractor in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.(Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

