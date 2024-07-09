Chinese group Envision AESC builds battery factory in Spain

Xinhua) 08:40, July 09, 2024

MADRID, July 8 (Xinhua) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for a battery gigafactory of the Chinese group Envision AESC in the western Spanish town of Navalmoral de la Mata.

Noting that the project is a "victory against relocation and against industrial decline," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez thanked Envision AESC at the event for its work to carry out an initiative that will generate "progress, wealth and employment" in Spain.

Sanchez said the project represents the "best example" of the government commitment to reindustrialize Spain in a green and digital way, adding that it will attract foreign investment and sectors that guarantee "stable, decent and quality employment."

The ceremony was also attended by Spanish Minister of Industry and Tourism Jordi Hereu, founder and CEO of Envision Group Lei Zhang, among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)