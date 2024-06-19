Home>>
China revises guidelines for lithium-ion battery industry
(Xinhua) 16:18, June 19, 2024
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday unveiled revised guidelines for the lithium-ion battery industry to further strengthen standardized management and promote high-quality development of the sector.
