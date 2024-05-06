Home>>
Foreign-invested enterprises propel Shanghai's lithium battery exports
(Xinhua) 14:46, May 06, 2024
SHANGHAI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Foreign-invested enterprises have played a pivotal role in propelling the surge of lithium-ion battery exports from Shanghai in the first quarter of this year, according to data from Shanghai Customs.
From January to March, foreign-invested enterprises in Shanghai exported a total of 10.68 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) worth of lithium-ion batteries, up 30.8 percent year on year.
This substantial export volume accounted for 90.3 percent of the city's total lithium battery exports.
Shanghai exported 22.58 million lithium-ion batteries in the first quarter, marking a notable increase of 116.5 percent compared to the same period last year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China makes more efforts to recycle power batteries
- Chinese researchers develop high-energy-density aqueous battery
- Chinese scientists fabricate wearable batteries that can charge cellphone
- China's battery giant CATL reports robust profits in 2023
- China's installed capacity of power batteries grows in Jan-Feb
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.