2024 World Power Battery Conference kicks off in Yibin, SW China
A signing ceremony is pictured during the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
Visitors attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
A transportation robot is on display during an exhibition of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
Visitors walk around the venue of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
An exhibitor introduces an electric forklift during an exhibition of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
A child watches a robotic arm during an exhibition of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nation's EV, battery strides boosting global transition
- Projects worth 13.4-billion-USD inked at world power battery conference
- Chinese researchers invent new material for solid lithium batteries
- Chinese group Envision AESC builds battery factory in Spain
- China revises guidelines for lithium-ion battery industry
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.