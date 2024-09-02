We Are China

2024 World Power Battery Conference kicks off in Yibin, SW China

Xinhua) 13:07, September 02, 2024

A signing ceremony is pictured during the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Visitors attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A transportation robot is on display during an exhibition of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Visitors walk around the venue of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

An exhibitor introduces an electric forklift during an exhibition of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A child watches a robotic arm during an exhibition of the 2024 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

