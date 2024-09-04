Hundreds of fishing boats set sail in E China as fishing ban lifted

People's Daily Online) 11:20, September 04, 2024

Boats are ready to depart from a fishing port in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Song Niansheng)

Hundreds of fishing boats departed from ports in Rizhao city, east China's Shandong Province, on Sept. 1, after a four-month fishing ban was lifted in the Yellow and Bohai seas. Rizhao's major fishing ports bustled with activity as hundreds of fishing boats prepared for their first catch of the season.

