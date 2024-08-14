View of wetland park in E China's Shandong
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows a wetland park in Weishan County in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province.
Weishan County is renowned for its wetland ecosystem as it has stepped up ecological conservation and green development in recent years. Currently, about 160,000 mu (10,666.67 hectares) of wetlands have been restored and protected here. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows a boat sailing out of a pier at a wetland park in Weishan County in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province.
Weishan County is renowned for its wetland ecosystem as it has stepped up ecological conservation and green development in recent years. Currently, about 160,000 mu (10,666.67 hectares) of wetlands have been restored and protected here. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists research on protecting, restoring high-altitude wetlands
- Northwest China's wetland becomes migratory bird heaven
- China's Hanzhong strengthens ecological protection of Hanjiang River's source, wetlands
- Black-necked cranes breed babies in wetlands in Xainza County, China's Xizang
- Scenery of tidal flat wetland along Qiantang River in Hangzhou
- Desert wetland showcases environmental protection in Ningxia
- Zhejiang's national wetland park makes efforts to improve ecological environment
- Black-necked cranes spotted at wetland in China's Xizang
- View of Hunan Songya Lake national wetland park in central China
- Birds forage at Nanhui Dongtan wetland in E China's Shanghai
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.