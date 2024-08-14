View of wetland park in E China's Shandong

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows a wetland park in Weishan County in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province.

Weishan County is renowned for its wetland ecosystem as it has stepped up ecological conservation and green development in recent years. Currently, about 160,000 mu (10,666.67 hectares) of wetlands have been restored and protected here. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2024 shows a boat sailing out of a pier at a wetland park in Weishan County in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province.

Weishan County is renowned for its wetland ecosystem as it has stepped up ecological conservation and green development in recent years. Currently, about 160,000 mu (10,666.67 hectares) of wetlands have been restored and protected here. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

