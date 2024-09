Giant panda celebrates 14th birthday in Bogor, Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:15, September 09, 2024

People look at the female giant panda Hu Chun during a celebration for her 14th birthday at Taman Safari zoo park in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2024. Hu Chun from southwest China's Sichuan Province has been living in the park since 2017. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)

