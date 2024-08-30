Panda rockstar in the making!

(People's Daily App) 16:23, August 30, 2024

Giant panda Zhang Ka won over a crowd at the Dujiangyan base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Southwest China's Sichuan Province by "playing air guitar" during her grooming session! Watch her adorable moves as she scratches and strums her way into the spotlight.

(Video Source: iPanda; Edited by Li Yuanxin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)