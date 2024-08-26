Home>>
PLA Military Band performs during Military Music Festival in Moscow
(People's Daily App) 14:05, August 26, 2024
On Friday, members of the Military Band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) performed a military song during the "Spasskaya Tower" International Military Music Festival on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, at the invitation of the festival's organizing committee. The 16th "Spasskaya Tower" International Military Music Festival opened on Friday and will run until September 1.
